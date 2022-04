1:24 a.m. A man was not in the mood for partying.

2:38 a.m. Two trucks were “road rage driving,” before pulling into a parking lot, flashing their lights and bumping into each other.

2:24 p.m. A glitch at a gas station allowed a driver to prepay for fuel, gas up their car and get a full refund.

11:44 p.m. A driver hit another vehicle, then pulled over to tell the victim he didn’t have insurance before quickly driving off.

11:54 p.m. A teenager was spotted flipping off a home’s security camera.