fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Don’t Snap Your Sneak

By

3:00 a.m.  A teenager sneaked out of her house but was caught when she posted about it on SnapChat.  

9:25 a.m. Someone was having difficulty calling Canada and kept calling dispatch on accident. 

9:23 a.m. Someone who identified themselves as an “independent journalist” wanted to talk to a duty sergeant for a story on local police but didn’t have a working phone he could be contacted on. 

3:54 p.m. A woman called to report her mom had stolen her shampoo and refused to pay her back.   

9:40 p.m. A report of loud noises, screaming and slamming doors turned out to be a baby shower.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.