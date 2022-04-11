Don’t Snap Your Sneak

3:00 a.m. A teenager sneaked out of her house but was caught when she posted about it on SnapChat.

9:25 a.m. Someone was having difficulty calling Canada and kept calling dispatch on accident.

9:23 a.m. Someone who identified themselves as an “independent journalist” wanted to talk to a duty sergeant for a story on local police but didn’t have a working phone he could be contacted on.

3:54 p.m. A woman called to report her mom had stolen her shampoo and refused to pay her back.