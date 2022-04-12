fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, April 7, 2022

A Kalispell Hill-Billy Elegy

By

2:49 p.m. A woman sleeping in her vehicle had just dozed off while watching the ducks. 

4:18 p.m. Someone called 911 then advised that Kalispell law enforcement was “so hill-billy” they needed to go to a city to learn how to handle things.

5:12 p.m. An elderly man backed up at a stop sign, flipped off the car he almost hit, then drove around the parking lot and pretended to hit the car head on.  

10:08 p.m. Two youths skateboarding down an alleyway tried jumping a fence and broke it.  

10:29 p.m. The same youths were jumping more fences and broke another of them. 

11:56 p.m. A woman reported some high schooler’s making noise in her yard. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.