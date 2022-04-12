A Kalispell Hill-Billy Elegy

2:49 p.m. A woman sleeping in her vehicle had just dozed off while watching the ducks.

4:18 p.m. Someone called 911 then advised that Kalispell law enforcement was “so hill-billy” they needed to go to a city to learn how to handle things.

5:12 p.m. An elderly man backed up at a stop sign, flipped off the car he almost hit, then drove around the parking lot and pretended to hit the car head on.

10:08 p.m. Two youths skateboarding down an alleyway tried jumping a fence and broke it.

10:29 p.m. The same youths were jumping more fences and broke another of them.