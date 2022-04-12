Progress Made Under Biden

In response to Republican talking points about the partisanship and lack of accomplishments of the Biden administration, I wrote earlier about the progress made in the areas of jobs and children … but that is only part of the picture. Another accomplishment has been the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Under many administrations, Republican and Democrat, Congress has been unable to pass a much-needed infrastructure bill, leaving us with lead in our water systems, unsafe bridges, and an internet system that is far behind that of many other countries. In fact, our infrastructure system earned a C- score from the American Society of Civil Engineers earlier this year.

At long last, thanks to a growing sense of compromise and a president who worked very hard on this issue, we are on the road to recovery. What does this mean for Montana?

To Montanans, this means about $2.82 billion for roads and bridges; $144 million at community airports; $15 million to study expansion of Amtrak rails; money to fund safer drinking water in rural areas, including up to $100 million for the Milk River Project; $2.5 billion for carbon capture demonstration projects; $937 million for a large-scale carbon capture pilot project; $2.7 billion for loans to create a carbon transportation infrastructure; $2.5 billion to complete all authorized Indian water rights settlements; $31 million for Montana community colleges; $34 million for tribal colleges.

Aside from getting needed work done, this is money that is flowing into our economy. It means jobs and prosperity for Montanans. It means an investment in our future.

Gail Trenfield

St. Ignatius