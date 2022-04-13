Kalispell Man Accused of Rape Pleads Not Guilty

A Kalispell man who allegedly followed a woman to her vehicle and raped her after a bonfire in 2019 pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Fabian Alexander Calderon, 23, entered the plea during an April 13 arraignment hearing in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert B. Allison.

According to charging documents, Calderon followed the woman, who was 17 at the time of the incident, to the backseat of her vehicle after they had been drinking alcohol at a bonfire. Calderon began making sexual advances when, according to court records, the woman told him to stop and attempted pushing him away. He allegedly proceeded to rape her, causing injuries.

In 2018, Calderon pleaded guilty to one felony count of burglary after stealing a television from United Way in Kalispell.

Calderon was booked in Flathead County Detention Center on March 27 and released March 29 upon his own recognizance.

Calderon is scheduled to go to trial on July 11. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 100 years in the Montana State Prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.