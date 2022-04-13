fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, April 8, 2022

Let Them Eat… Cat?

By

5:26 a.m. A man was told to stay out of the post office unless he had post office business.

7:53 a.m. A man wanted to get rid of his wife’s goats and cats and wanted to know if the food bank would accept them. 

12:56 p.m. A man’s pants were hanging down very far.

1:27 p.m. A kid hit an apartment wall with a long tree branch. 

1:27 p.m. Someone reported a dog was left in a vehicle that was parked outside “the drug house on 6th.”

2:57 p.m. A man called about 17 cats on his rental property and wondered if it would be an issue if he “took care of the problem.”

3:30 p.m. A man reported a trespasser on his property that turned out to be a process server.   

4:57 p.m. A woman called 911 and said she didn’t care for rich people. 

6:26 p.m. Someone reported a “suspicious looking character” at a laundromat that was probably Antifa or a communist, and said neither the FBI nor Homeland Security would talk about it.

10:25 p.m. A woman called 911 reporting she was in pain, but couldn’t describe what kind of pain, didn’t’ know where she was and didn’t want an ambulance. 

11:09 p.m. Someone reported seeing some suspicious vehicles but couldn’t tell why they seemed suspicious.

