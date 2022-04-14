What Can I Write Off?

fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, April 9, 2022

9:28 a.m. A man reportedly abandoned his dog and tried to run it over. 

10:59 a.m. A man riding an electric scooter without a helmet was hit by a turning car and got “dragged a bit” but thought he was okay afterward.  

11:21 a.m. Someone reported some “squatters” at a local climbing area. 

11:55 a.m. Five horses showed up at a house that wasn’t theirs. 

12:13 p.m. A man reported he “suspected” one of his tenants accidentally drove into the side of the library. 

2:25 p.m. One cow was out and about. 

4:18 p.m. A woman claiming to be a prostitute asked a tax preparer to help with her taxes.   

8:03 p.m. A man stole some meat from a grocery store, then lied about it to security.  

10:19 p.m. A lifted truck with lights in the wheel wells was racing a suburban through Kalispell. 

11:11 p.m. A bunch of teenagers were having a “big fist fight.”

