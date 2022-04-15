Flathead County Man Charged in Armed Pharmacy Robbery

A Flathead County man who allegedly held three employees at gunpoint and stole opioids from a Columbia Falls pharmacy has been charged with three felony counts of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Flathead County District Court.

Judge Robert B. Allison on April 15 issued an arrest warrant for Grant Alan West, 37, who was booked in Flathead County Detention Center.

According to charging documents, West entered a side door of the pharmacy on April 13 at approximately 7 p.m. as employees were locking up for the night, holding a tote bag and a firearm and mumbled “Percocet 10.”

West allegedly pointed the gun toward at least one employee and directed them into the bathroom attached to the pharmacy and closed the door. After a few minutes, the employees asked if they could come out and when they heard no response from West, the victims exited the bathroom and discovered he was gone along with a 100-count bottle of Percocet, records state.

One of the employees identified the man, who was a prior customer at the pharmacy, and informed Columbia Falls police officers of his weapon, vehicle, tote bag and other physical descriptions.

Law enforcement located West, who matched the employees’ description, at a residence in Columbia Falls where authorities found several Percocet pills.

West’s bail has been set at $150,000.

West is scheduled to appear before Judge Allison for an arraignment hearing on May 19 at 9 a.m.