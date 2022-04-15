The Pam I Know

As the previous Flathead County Superintendent of Schools, I know the following about incumbent commissioner candidate, Pam Holmquist.

Pam was the only county commissioner with whom I worked who actually visited my office, showing genuine interest in the legal/constitutional responsibilities of the superintendent and staff, and in the education opportunities in the valley. She always had time for our children and schools!

A commissioner’s responsibilities as outlined in the Montana Code were well known and practiced. As part of the three-member Commission, Pam met with county officials on a monthly/quarterly basis to review department activities; she was not hesitant to ask questions and offer input – always with respect and gratitude.

Pam consulted with me when issues in other departments involved schools and school districts. I appreciated the team approach.

Not shy from controversy, Pam was a sincere listener and skilled communicator, aware that there were always “two sides to a coin.” She studied before making decisions and welcomed an opportunity to defend her positions.

My personal experience confirms that Pam Holmquist has extensive institutional knowledge and a history of working fairly with county department heads, both of which are important traits needed to lead the county through changing, challenging times.

Marcia Sheffels

Whitefish