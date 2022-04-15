The Spaces Between with FWP’s Jim Williams

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

“I realized really quickly that a mountain lion, the issues and the fear about them was a surrogate for human coexistence. That’s where it was at. The science is fun and you get to be in discovery mode, but to move the needle on acceptance and coexistence… that’s all about relationships.” ~ JimWilliams, biologist/wildlife manager/regional supervisor with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

After spending 25 years ascending the ranks with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, biologist Jim Williams retired as the Region 1 Supervisor, overlooking all aspects of the department in Northwest Montana. Jim’s career has always been based around wildlife, working as a marine mammal trainer, an alligator wrestler and shark tamer, mountain lion researcher… you name it! Flathead Beacon managing editor Tristan Scott profiled Jim for his cover story “The Spaces Between” in this week’ Flathead Beacon and Jim joined host Micah Drew to talk about the breadth and length of his career, and what he’s doing next, which certainly is not slowing down and truly retiring.

Listening Note: There were some technical difficulties near the end of the show, so forgive the clipped audio transition.

Later in the show, Micah runs through some other news of the week including a Kalispell Public Schools general fund levy headed to voters, construction along Going-to-the-Sun Road, Flathead’s new football coach and some local runners competing in the Boston Marathon on Monday.

