School Success is Community Success

If you could do only one thing to renew your faith in our community it would be taking a tour through Kalispell high schools. There you would see hope unfolding by watching students and teachers ignite over world history; 17-year-olds (safely) wielding welding gear; and singers, debaters, FFAers and sportsters encouraging each other to show up, work hard and have fun.

We know because we are the Kalispell School District Board of Trustees and we get to take those inspiring tours through our schools, which are some of the best in the state.

For generations, our community has come together to fund and support our schools. We rightfully take pride in our high graduation rates, diverse academic and enrichment offerings and teachers who do far more than teach – they inspire, make connections and hold deep trust.

Our schools are a microcosm of a healthy, vibrant community. One that is dependent on each other for success, and every single citizen of Kalispell is a beneficiary of this school system.

This success does not just happen. We must also fund it.

Despite incredible growth in the Flathead Valley, we have not passed a high school levy for nearly 15 years. In that time we have gained almost 500 new high school students – the size of a Class A school.

During that time we have also paid off debts, received grants, cut costs at every opportunity and taken direction from the community about what is important to them in their schools.

And now it is time for all of us to step up and do our part. Per state law, our community must fund 20% of our schools. No funding mechanism is perfect; this is ours and it allows for local control over our local schools. Let’s not waste that opportunity.

While our teachers and administrators have produced incredible results for our kids over the past few years, the output simply cannot withstand growth without equal funding increases.

The truth is it won’t take much as the average homeowner will pay less than $3.15 per month. And we all will reap the benefits – a technical workforce ready for trades upon graduation, critical thinkers who are prepared to solve problems locally and beyond, and above all, individuals who will serve, grow and give back, just like you.

Ballots will be mailed this week and we ask that you vote YES for the Kalispell high school levy and return it by May 3.

If you have questions or concerns, we invite you to reach out to us at board@sd5.k12.mt.us or visit https://www.sd5.k12.mt.us for more information. Our job is to listen, collaborate and advocate for the next generation. Let’s do this together.

Kalispell School District Board of Trustees: Sue Corrigan, Kalispell; Heather Asher, Creston; Jack Fallon, Evergreen; Will Hiatt, West Valley; Lance Isaak, Kalispell; Mark Kornick, Lakeside; Rebecca Linden, Kalispell; Diane Morton Stout, Kalispell; Scott Warnell, Kalispell; Ursula Wilde, Kalispell; Kim Wilson, Kalispell.