8:41 a.m. Someone called to report a “shifty figure.”

11:05 a.m. A man let his dog out of the car and then tried to run it over.

11:45 a.m. A dog sneaked into a chicken coop and got them all.

12:23 p.m. A woman called to report her car had been stolen.

12:40 p.m. The woman called back to report she’d simply forgotten where she parked it and had located the car.

12:46 p.m. Two horses were where they weren’t supposed to be.

2:09 p.m. A man called 911, said “I have an unresponsive female,” then “we’re good,” and hung up.

4:12 p.m. A man ran up to a fire truck and beat a dent into one of the doors.

5:19 p.m. Two girls doing drugs in a gas station bathroom left their needles on the counter.

5:53 p.m. Six cows got loose.