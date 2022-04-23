Reinforcing Stereotypes

9:33 a.m. A woman reported 46 stolen quilts.

10:46 a.m. A woman called 911 to talk about her husband’s arrest the night before, but there was no record of him being arrested.

12:08 p.m. A man was “fed up” with his neighbor shoveling snow onto his property.

12:12 p.m. A member of a church donated the leftover Easter donuts to the police department.

12:41 p.m. A man robbed a dispensary for a single joint.

12:46 p.m. Before hanging up, a random caller asked dispatch to pay for their lawsuit.

1:02 p.m. A coffeeshop customer refused to respect the businesses mask requirement.

7:26 p.m. A shoplifter returned to the scene of his crime after realizing he’d forgotten to pay for the bars he ate while shopping, which satisfied the cashier who initially reported the theft.

7:57 p.m. Someone sold their pit bull to their neighbor, but the dog kept coming back.