Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, April 18, 2022

Reinforcing Stereotypes

9:33 a.m. A woman reported 46 stolen quilts. 

10:46 a.m. A woman called 911 to talk about her husband’s arrest the night before, but there was no record of him being arrested. 

12:08 p.m. A man was “fed up” with his neighbor shoveling snow onto his property. 

12:12 p.m. A member of a church donated the leftover Easter donuts to the police department.

12:41 p.m. A man robbed a dispensary for a single joint. 

12:46 p.m. Before hanging up, a random caller asked dispatch to pay for their lawsuit. 

1:02 p.m. A coffeeshop customer refused to respect the businesses mask requirement.

7:26 p.m. A shoplifter returned to the scene of his crime after realizing he’d forgotten to pay for the bars he ate while shopping, which satisfied the cashier who initially reported the theft. 

7:57 p.m. Someone sold their pit bull to their neighbor, but the dog kept coming back. 

10:45 p.m. A short man in an alleyway was slamming a bat on the ground in a threatening manner. 

