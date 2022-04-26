Deposit, Withdrawal or Speed?

8:25 a.m. A high schooler stole a parent’s bottle of booze and took it to school.

10:44 a.m. Two dogs got loose and were chasing some birds.

2:46 p.m. Law enforcement retrieved a baggie of meth from a bank.

3:06 p.m. A conspiracy theorist telling passersby they were going to Hell was confronted by law enforcement and told them he would be good from now on.

4:06 p.m. Someone accidentally dialed 911 and stated they needed coffee not law enforcement aid.

5:51 p.m. A man lying half on the sidewalk and half in the road was just sleeping.

6:54 p.m. A man at a grocery store put meat in his pants and walked out.

10:20 p.m. A woman walked out of a store with a bucket she didn’t pay for.