fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Deposit, Withdrawal or Speed?

By

8:25 a.m. A high schooler stole a parent’s bottle of booze and took it to school. 

10:44 a.m. Two dogs got loose and were chasing some birds.

2:46 p.m. Law enforcement retrieved a baggie of meth from a bank. 

3:06 p.m. A conspiracy theorist telling passersby they were going to Hell was confronted by law enforcement and told them he would be good from now on. 

4:06 p.m. Someone accidentally dialed 911 and stated they needed coffee not law enforcement aid. 

5:51 p.m. A man lying half on the sidewalk and half in the road was just sleeping. 

6:54 p.m. A man at a grocery store put meat in his pants and walked out.

10:20 p.m. A woman walked out of a store with a bucket she didn’t pay for. 

9:20 p.m. Someone reported watching drug deals all day. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.