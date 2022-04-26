Transient Man Arrested Following Standoff

A transient man who allegedly threatened to shoot law enforcement at the Flathead River Bridge on Montana Highway 35 today has been safely apprehended following a standoff, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce E. Boles, 35, was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. He also had a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities responded to a complaint of an illegally parked motor home on April 26 at 8:52 a.m. where deputies found the vehicle and attempted to make contact with its occupant, who would not answer the door or respond.

Deputies identified the vehicle’s occupant as Boles and determined he had a warrant for his arrest.

After law enforcement attempted communication again with Boles, he began yelling and throwing things from the motor home onto the ground and said he was going to shoot them.

Following the threats, deputies backed off to the cover of their vehicles, but Boles refused to exit the motor home.

Deputies requested assistance from the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team, citing possible danger to deputies and passing motorists, as well as Boles’ refusal to exit the motor home.

Negotiators established contact with Boles, who eventually exited the motor home and submitted to arrest without further incident.