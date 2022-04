10:44 a.m. A juvenile was caught throwing rocks and a basketball at some rabbits.

12:25 p.m. A car was parked too close to a fire station driveway entrance.

2:59 p.m. A man pulled his truck over, relieved himself, then kept driving.

8:55 p.m. A man was concerned that there was a light on at his neighbor’s house, considering the neighbor passed away a year ago.