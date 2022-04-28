Cue the Brave Little Toaster

12:28 p.m. A caller was concerned that the things he was hearing in his kitchen “shouldn’t be happening at this time of night.”

3:34 p.m. A DoorDash driver accidentally called 911 while making a delivery.

3:37 p.m. Some high school kids driving away from the school were caught speeding and when counseled dropped some “F bombs.”

5:40 p.m. Six or seven young kids were throwing rocks at passing cars.

6:11 p.m. A woman using a drive up ATM forgot to take her cash, and the car behind her took it instead.

6:30 p.m. Two motorcycles, a Harley and a “crotch rocket,” were lane splitting unsafely.

6:52 p.m. A woman in a sports car glared at another woman.

7:50 p.m. Someone reported the Kruise Kalispell cars were speeding.

8:14 p.m. Another caller reported cars speeding through parking lots.

9:27 p.m. An intoxicated woman tried to defend her husband’s honor against a passing dog.

9:40 p.m. A young man was warned to keep his house in control as it was “turning into a young adult party spot.”