Cue the Brave Little Toaster

12:28 p.m. A caller was concerned that the things he was hearing in his kitchen “shouldn’t be happening at this time of night.”
3:34 p.m. A DoorDash driver accidentally called 911 while making a delivery.
3:37 p.m. Some high school kids driving away from the school were caught speeding and when counseled dropped some “F bombs.”
5:40 p.m. Six or seven young kids were throwing rocks at passing cars.
6:11 p.m. A woman using a drive up ATM forgot to take her cash, and the car behind her took it instead.
6:30 p.m. Two motorcycles, a Harley and a “crotch rocket,” were lane splitting unsafely.
6:52 p.m. A woman in a sports car glared at another woman.
7:50 p.m. Someone reported the Kruise Kalispell cars were speeding.
8:14 p.m. Another caller reported cars speeding through parking lots.
9:27 p.m. An intoxicated woman tried to defend her husband’s honor against a passing dog.
9:40 p.m. A young man was warned to keep his house in control as it was “turning into a young adult party spot.”
11:00 p.m. Some people at the “young adult party spot” uprooted a tree and threw it into the street.