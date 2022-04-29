All I See is Dirty Windows

6:45 a.m. A window cleaner sought advice after learning someone reported him as a “peeping Tom.”

12:21 p.m. An “intellectual conversation” was heard on an accidental 911 call.

4:50 p.m. A very high-pitched alarm went off for about an hour.

5:00 p.m. A woman called 911 and called dispatch names.

5:02 p.m. The woman called 911 back to tell dispatchers she would “kick your a**.”

5:38 p.m. A woman refused to leave a drive through after the fast food company’s online system sent her order to a different location.

6:20 p.m. A man yelled at his neighbor over the loud music being played in a car.

7:18 p.m. A man and a woman were arguing and throwing rocks at each other.

8:40 p.m. A man who called 911 to report a stolen vehicle found his car while on the phone.

9:14 p.m. Some teens were circling a parking lot asking for drugs.