Dunn an Advocate for Montanans

In today’s day and our days ahead, we need someone like David Dunn to advocate for us Montanans. With his successful experience in Montana’s Legislature and his great working relationship with our governor and attorney general he is someone who we can totally count on to be our voice.

He voted against every proposed tax legislation and vows to continue to do so.

We have a Second Amendment right that David protected by stopping the proposed “Red Flag Law” that would have violated our gun rights as Montanans.

As a Montana farmer himself he knows the needs we are facing right now and will work hard to keep the standard that all farmers need to remain successful especially now with this current and upcoming food crisis that is quickly hitting our homes.

Please join with me and vote for David Dunn for House District 8 where we can be certain he has the best interests in keeping our Montana the Montana we know and love.

Amber Golliday

Kila