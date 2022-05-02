I enjoyed the recent guest opinion from Dorothy Bradley and Bob Brown. I agree with their assessment: climate change is a spooky problem for Montana. I urge you all to ask our members of Congress for an effective solution for climate change. I favor a revenue neutral carbon tax, also called carbon fee and dividend policy. Here, a fee would be assessed from oil and coal companies. Only a little at first but it rises, and everyone knows it will soon be a lot. That creates a market signal that says clean power is the better investment. All the proceeds would be returned to the people. The time to begin our journey into a clean energy future is now. Please call Rep. Matt Rosendale, Sen. Steve Daines, and Sen. Jon Tester and ask for a carbon price and a carbon cash-back.

Laura Reynolds

Kalispell