fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, April 29, 2022

Away with the Riff Raff

By

6:27 a.m. A caller wanted to file an official noise complaint against a noisy construction crew

3:47 p.m. A man reported hearing a loud explosion the previous night but had waited to report it because “the sheriff’s department never does anything.” The sheriff’s department referred the caller to the county commissioners.  

2:54 p.m. One fluffy white dog and one smaller red dog were walking down the airport runway.  

3:05 p.m. A truck driver trying to make a delivery to a school was stymied by all the “no truck” signs and couldn’t’ find a way around.

6:05 p.m. A caller advised law enforcement that “this neighborhood doesn’t need this kind of riff raff.”

6:25 p.m. Someone complained about loud cars racing through the neighborhood.  

9:13 p.m. A passerby reported seeing a bonfire in a front yard that was “too close to a small child and a full sized propane tank.”

11:04 p.m. A man reported being pushed by “a bouncer with a goatee and a bail bondsman.” 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.