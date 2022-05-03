Away with the Riff Raff

6:27 a.m. A caller wanted to file an official noise complaint against a noisy construction crew

3:47 p.m. A man reported hearing a loud explosion the previous night but had waited to report it because “the sheriff’s department never does anything.” The sheriff’s department referred the caller to the county commissioners.

2:54 p.m. One fluffy white dog and one smaller red dog were walking down the airport runway.

3:05 p.m. A truck driver trying to make a delivery to a school was stymied by all the “no truck” signs and couldn’t’ find a way around.

6:05 p.m. A caller advised law enforcement that “this neighborhood doesn’t need this kind of riff raff.”

6:25 p.m. Someone complained about loud cars racing through the neighborhood.

9:13 p.m. A passerby reported seeing a bonfire in a front yard that was “too close to a small child and a full sized propane tank.”