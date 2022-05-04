Kalispell Voters Reject School Levy, Retain One Incumbent

The $1.5 million high school levy intended to fund academic programs, technology, curriculum, salaries, and general operations for the Kalispell public high school district met a resounding defeat at the hands of voters Tuesday night.

Preliminary results of the Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) elections provided early Wednesday morning showed the levy garnering just 5,706 votes in support and 8,379 against. The district has not passed a high school levy since 2007.

“We are naturally disappointed that the passage of the high school general fund levy fell short as it would have been pivotal in providing very needed resources in serving our students and staff,” wrote KPS Superintendent Micah Hill in a press release. “We truly believe our district is worthy of a supportive community. We will continue to work hard to earn the respect and trust from our taxpayers that will help us serve the students and families of our district.”

In the school board races, incumbent elementary trustee Ursula Wilde (2,822 votes) retained her seat for a new three-year term, while incumbent high school trustee Mark Kornick (613 votes) lost his reelection bid to Lloyd Bondy (633 votes). Jennifer Sevier (3,214 votes) also won a seat as an elementary trustee, defeating Dana Bennett and an ineligible Steven Biggs.

Wilde ran on the school board’s record of hiring competent administrators in recent years, as well as successfully keeping schools open during the pandemic. She is looking forward to developing the school’s long-term strategic plan over the coming months.

Sevier pledged to bring her experience in early childhood education to the school board, and expressed a desire to smooth the transition for families entering the school system, as well as increasing opportunities for high schoolers to earn associate degrees and trade certificates.

Bondy’s slim win over Kornick was the closest race in the election. While Bondy has stated he believes the district is excellently run and stacks up as one of the best in the state, he sees gaps in communication with parents and parental involvement that he hopes to fill.

According to Hill, KPS will continue to fulfill its commitment to the community despite voters’ rejection of the school levy.

“We have always believed that strong schools are a byproduct of a strong community. Everyone benefits when our schools are able to provide our students with the best possible staff, resources, and educational experience,” wrote Hill. “We are committed to being conscientious stewards of our resources and honoring the tax dollars that support us. We are very proud that our schools are an integral and vibrant part of our thriving community. On behalf of KPS, I want to genuinely thank those that voted in support of our schools.”

The district received 14,288 votes in the election, a substantial jump over last year’s election and a 45.63% voter turnout. Prior to 2021, Hill said receiving around 7,000 votes was considered typical. Ballots were due at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and a final vote count was not reached until after midnight.

All results an unofficial until confirmed and canvassed by the respective Board of Trustees at their next meetings.

School Election Results

School District 5 (Kalispell) Ballot Initiatives

High School General Fund Levy — FAILED (8,379 Against; 5,706 For)

School District 5 (Kalispell) Elementary District Trustees

Two elected to three-year terms

Jennifer Sevier: 3214

*Ursula Wilde: 2822

Steven Biggs: 2361

Dana Bennett: 1916

School District 5 (Kalispell) High School District Trustee (Lakeside, Somers, Kila)

One elected to three-year term

Lloyd Bondy: 633

*Mark Kornick: 613

School District 38 (Bigfork) Elementary Trustees

(25% voter turnout, 1,377 ballots received)

Two elected to three-year terms

*Zack Anderson: 922

Christina Relyea: 721

Roger C. Ball: 418

*Aaron Parish: 611

School District 6 (Columbia Falls) Elementary Trustees

Two elected to three-year terms

Justin Cheff: 1,522

*Heather Mumby: 1,145

Jessica Bostock: 1,002

Corydon Albrecht: 983

Alice Biel: 704

David Shaffer: 426

School District 1 (West Valley) Elementary Trustees

Two elected to three-year terms

*Marilyn Hedstrom: 804

Jeff Meredith: 763

Stefanie Hanson: 656

Meghan Brewster: 354

One elected to one-year term

Brent Councilor: 907

School District 1 (West Valley) Ballot Initiatives

$27.3 Million Bond for existing renovations and new middle school— FAILED (863-688)

*- incumbent