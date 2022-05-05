12:10 a.m. A woman screaming questions at dispatch about a potential seizure later said dispatch was being “Nosy AF” for asking questions in return.”

12:16 a.m. A man was concerned his wife had hired a hitman but couldn’t articulate why he suspected her.

7:39 a.m. Dispatch asked a caller what her problem was, and she responded that she wasn’t going to tell them.

8:19 a.m. Someone reported that a car’s alarm went off every 20 minutes for the past 48 hours and wanted something done about it.

11:21 a.m. A knife was found.

11:25 a.m. While ordering drinks at the bar, a woman accidentally dialed 911 when she threw her phone into her bag.

1:28 p.m. Some political signs were blocking the view of traffic at an intersection.

1:53 p.m. A broken pipe was producing a geyser of clear, fast water.

5:18 p.m. A woman wearing a grey hoody looked “out of sorts.”

10:55 p.m. A loud party was being thrown by a neighbor.

10:44 p.m. A man wrapped in a blanket kept walking into a barn, talking to the horses and then leaving.