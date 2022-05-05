fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Nosy AF

By

12:10 a.m. A woman screaming questions at dispatch about a potential seizure later said dispatch was being “Nosy AF” for asking questions in return.”

12:16 a.m. A man was concerned his wife had hired a hitman but couldn’t articulate why he suspected her.

7:39 a.m. Dispatch asked a caller what her problem was, and she responded that she wasn’t going to tell them.

8:19 a.m. Someone reported that a car’s alarm went off every 20 minutes for the past 48 hours and wanted something done about it. 

11:21 a.m. A knife was found. 

11:25 a.m. While ordering drinks at the bar, a woman accidentally dialed 911 when she threw her phone into her bag. 

1:28 p.m. Some political signs were blocking the view of traffic at an intersection. 

1:53 p.m. A broken pipe was producing a geyser of clear, fast water.

5:18 p.m. A woman wearing a grey hoody looked “out of sorts.”

10:55 p.m. A loud party was being thrown by a neighbor. 

10:44 p.m. A man wrapped in a blanket kept walking into a barn, talking to the horses and then leaving.  

11:45 p.m. A person reportedly lying in a ditch next to the highway turned out to be a bag of garbage. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.