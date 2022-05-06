Podcast: Running the Roads with Pro Runners Makena Morley and Jenn Lichter

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Host Micah spend last weekend in Spokane Washington, where the Bloomsday run was returning to the streets after two years off due to the pandemic. Bloomsday, a 7.4 mile road race, is one of the largest events in the country, averaging more than 40,000 runners in pre-pandemic years.

In addition to getting to run himself, Micah was there to watch several runners from the Flathead compete in the elite division, including Bigfork High School graduate Makena Morley (2nd overall female, first American), Flathead High School graduate Zach Perrin (15th overall male), and Whitefish resident Jenn Lichter (8th overall, 4th American).

Makena and Jenn joined the podcast on Thursday to talk about about their experiences at Bloomsday and what this means for their running careers this year.

Later in the show, Micah runs through the school board election results from Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Whitefish.

