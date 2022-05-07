Ghost Garage

1:08 a.m. Someone’s garage door opened and closed of its own volition.

11:43 a.m. A woman was distressed because she ran out of gas not near a gas station.

2:36 p.m. Roughly a quarter-acre of a field behind a local church burned for an hour before it was contained.

2:50 p.m. Someone concerned about a scared looking dog inside a truck propped open the canopy to give it air.

3:13 p.m. A constantly triggered burglar alarm was blamed on a squirrel “stuck in the area.”

3:37 p.m. A concerned citizen reported a six-inch long rusty combat knife in a storm drain that he suspected was intentionally dropped there and a “potential murder weapon.” Law enforcement advised he could rest easy as they were not looking for an outstanding blade used in a recent homicide.

5:32 p.m. A truck with no brake lights was losing a lot of garbage out of its bed.

6:09 p.m. Two juvenile males were “driving erratically and sounding an air horn off.”