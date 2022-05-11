Dave Roemer Selected as Superintendent of Glacier National Park

Dave Roemer, a University of Montana alumnus and the current deputy superintendent of Redwood National and State Parks in northern California, has been tabbed for the top post at Glacier National Park, according to a Wednesday announcement by the National Park Service (NPS).

Roemer will begin his new job as park superintendent in early July, overseeing the “crown jewel” of the National Park Service, which for 112 years has guarded 1 million acres of pristine wilderness, abundant wildlife species and natural resources. He succeeds Jeff Mow as the top administrator at the 1-million-acre park. Mow retired in December after more than eight years leading Glacier National Park.

NPS Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced the selection of Roemer and in a prepared statement described his background in resource management and park operations as skills that will serve him well in his new role.

“Dave brings strong experience working with community and Tribal partners and is a passionate and inclusive leader,” Reynolds said.

Roemer comes to Glacier from his most recent position as the deputy superintendent at Redwood National and State Parks. In this role, he engaged in complex partnerships, strategic planning, and Tribal engagement, the NPS press release states. Roemer recently served in details as acting superintendent at Carlsbad Caverns National Park, at Redwood, and at Big Thicket National Preserve.

Prior to his current position, Roemer worked as the chief of resource management and science at Redwood and in a similar position at Big Thicket. He has also worked as a biologist at both Bryce Canyon and Carlsbad Caverns national parks. Roemer began his NPS career as an interpretive ranger at Carlsbad Caverns.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as superintendent of Glacier National Park. I look forward to working with the exceptional staff at Glacier and welcoming visitors to experience the majestic landscapes and diverse ecosystems at the Crown of the Continent,” according to a statement from Roemer. “I am eager to continue the park’s strong relationships with Tribes, local governments, partner organizations and external stakeholders.”

Roemer did his graduate work in Montana where he received a master’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental communications from Antioch College.

Roemer will move to the Glacier area with his wife, their daughter and son. They all enjoy camping, backpacking and travel, according to the press release.