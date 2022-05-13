Podcast: County at at Crossroads

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

The old Flathead County Courthouse is the most iconic building in Kalispell, if for no other reason than everyone passing through the center of town has to drive in a circle around it. The courthouse building was constructed in 1905, and originally was built with an odd feature: the prominent clocktower never held a clock, just four blank holes, until 2015.

On the third floor of the courthouse lie the commissioners chambers and offices. Three commissioners, Pam Holmquist, Randy Brodehl and Brad Abell make up the elected government of the county, each serving staggered six-year terms.This year, Pam Holmquist’s second term is up, and while she running for re-election, three republican challengers are facing off against her in the primary. With no filed Democratic opponent, the June 7 primary winner will take a seat on the commission.

Host Micah Drew spent last week interviewing each candidate on their backgrounds and motivations for running, and he invited Flathead Beacon editor in chief Kellyn Brown to join me on the podcast to talk about the race.

Later in the show, Micah runs through some other news of the week including the new superintendent at Glacier National Park and Whitefish’s new bear-resistant garbage cans.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.