No Insinuation Here

8:05 a.m. A couple got into a heated argument because the boyfriend wanted to steal an abandoned vehicle parked on the side of the highway.

9:14 a.m. Someone reported hearing a dog bark, then gunshots, and then no more barking.

9:38 a.m. A woman threw a firecracker in her backyard to scare a neighbor’s dog that was barking and eating the fence.

12:40 p.m. A toddler who accidentally dialed 911 did not need help from dispatch.

2:25 p.m. Someone was concerned a daycare provider was washing out kids’ mouths with soap.

2:40 p.m. Two boys on motorbikes were riding extremely fast through the neighborhood.

2:42 p.m. A man wanted to know if he could carry his firearm at the circus.

5:13 p.m. A man stole a car belonging to him and his wife after she allegedly cheated on him.

9:33 p.m. Someone reported watching their neighbor throw a puppy out the front door, then punch it.

9:54 p.m. A woman requested help getting her dog back from her ex.