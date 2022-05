4:40 a.m. A woman was looking for a tent that was dropped in a dumpster.

8:24 a.m. Someone reported an old man driving a Jeep with a toddler sitting on his lap.

9:21 a.m. A woman called 911 and yelled at dispatch to “Get to the bottom of it!”

1:30 p.m. Several ducklings had fallen down a storm drain, leaving the mother duck in distress.