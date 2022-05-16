Ingram an Excellent Choice for State House

Dr. Dave Ingram is an excellent choice to represent Kalispell’s District 7 in the Montana House. Dr. Dave Ingram is a person of integrity and principle who has the experience of caring for us and our families over the past 30 years. Dr. Ingram listens and has assisted us in making decisions during stressful and occasionally, life-threatening times.

He is also comfortable representing us when we interact with impersonal institutions, like medical centers and hopefully, governmental agencies. Dr. Ingram is someone we can trust to make the best decisions for “We the People” without concerns of conflicts of interest and business influences. Dr. Ingram has demonstrated that he is willing to stand up for our community’s standards, parents, and children.

Dr. Ingram’s priorities include protecting our Constitutional rights, property rights, public access, the First and Second Amendments, empowering parents and protecting children, voter integrity measures, traditional family values, healthcare freedom and life itself. He opposes federal overreach and mandates, activist judges, CRT and sexualization of children. Please consider voting for Dr. Dave Ingram by absentee ballot or on June 7.

Mark Rice

Kalispell