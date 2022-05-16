Man Dies After Truck Went off Boat Ramp in Koocanusa Marina

A man is dead after his truck and boat trailer went off the side of a boat ramp into Koocanusa Marina north of Libby on May 15, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Hollenkamp had been underwater inside his vehicle for 10 to 20 minutes before bystanders could pull him out.

Following the dispatch call at 4:52 on May 15, deputies responded to the marina to find a Ford F-250 truck in the water at the end of the boat ramp, which was connected to a boat trailer. Bystanders extricated Hollenkamp from the vehicle and were performing CPR when law enforcement arrived. Deputies took over medical aid until Libby Ambulance arrived, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

According to a member of Hollenkamp’s party, they were fishing on the lake when Hollenkamp returned to the boat ramp to get the truck and trailer. As Hollenkamp walked up the boat ramp, witnesses heard him “coughing badly” and he continued up the ramp.

A short time later, Hollenkamp’s party looked up the boat ramp to find his truck coming downhill and it continued straight down and drove off the side of the ramp into the lake 30 feet south of the boat ramp.