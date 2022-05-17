JV Coach Tapped to Lead Braves Soccer

Alejandro Calderon will take over as head boys soccer coach for Flathead High School, according to a press release sent out by the school on Wednesday.

Calderon has been the Braves’ head junior varsity coach since 2017, returning to a program he played for from 2006 to 2009. He also spent four years coaching at Glacier High School.

“Alejandro is passionate about soccer and getting the best out of our players,” wrote Flathead Activities Director Bryce Wilson in the press release. “He has a strong desire to lead the Flathead Braves Soccer program with positive energy and hard work. He was a great competitor as a player and can move the program forward.”

Calderon is the latest in a series of coaching shifts in the Flathead Valley over the last year. He takes the head Braves job after it was vacated by Zach Brenneman, who took over the top job with the Bravettes following the resignation of Bledy Doda. Across town at Glacier High School, head girls coach Damion Blackburn is about to enter his second season in charge after taking over from Brenden Byrd in 2021.