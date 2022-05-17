That’s Not a Rock, It’s a Boulder

6:23 p.m. Two men were talking about moving rocks.
That’s Not a Rock, It’s a BoulderBy Micah Drew
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
6:23 p.m. Two men were talking about moving rocks.
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Polson 6-1 10-4
Libby 6-3 13-6
Columbia Falls 4-3 9-8
Browning 3-1 8-3
Ronan 2-4 5-6
Whitefish 1-10 5-11
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 11-2 15-2
Hellgate 10-2 13-4
Glacier 6-5 7-8
Big Sky 6-7 8-9
Helena 5-8 6-11
Sentinel 4-7 5-10
Butte 4-9 4-13
Flathead 3-9 3-13
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Browning 9-1 15-4
Columbia Falls 9-1 15-4
Ronan 5-4 12-7
Polson 3-6 4-14
Whitefish 3-7 6-10
Libby 0-11 2-17
Columbia Falls 5-1-0 8-2-0
Browning 3-1-1 6-2-1
Ronan 2-2-0 5-3-0
Polson 2-2-0 3-6-0
Whitefish 1-3-0 3-5-0
Libby 0-4-1 1-9-1
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 12-1 16-1
Flathead 10-4 14-4
Capital 9-4 12-5
Helena 6-6 9-7
Sentinel 5-7 7-9
Butte 3-8 6-8
Big Sky 2-8 4-10
Glacier 2-10 5-11
Columbia Falls 34
Butte Central 64
Browning 70
Frenchtown 71
Polson 50
Hamilton 47
Dillon 72
Libby 59
Bigfork 62
Arlee 44
Columbia Falls 48
Ronan 54
Flathead 68
Helena 64
Capital 34
Glacier 48
Thompson Falls 43
Bigfork 59
Browning 37
Polson 67
Columbia Falls 51
Whitefish 48
Browning 59
Butte Central 44
Polson 19
Hamilton 58
Columbia Falls 46
Stevensville 36
Bigfork 62
Deer Lodge 6
Columbia Falls 37
Whitefish 30
Flathead 40
Helena 34
Glacier 22
Capital 42
Bigfork 62
Thompson Falls 45
Flathead 34
Capital 41
Glacier 40
Helena 47
A six-part series on notorious Flathead Valley militia leader David Burgert, who vanished into the wilderness after a shootout with sheriff's deputies in 2011
Host Micah Drew and Flathead Beacon editor in chief Kellyn Brown discuss the four-way primary race for the county commission
The band will play May 14 at The Remington Bar and Casino
Gov. Greg Gianforte met with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials and other local leaders to celebrate the land transfer from the Sliter family on Flathead Lake
Thieves are selling the car parts to recycling centers where they are broken down for their precious metals
With no general election challenger, four Republican candidates square off in a primary for a seat as the highest elected official in Flathead County
The former deputy superintendent at Redwood National Park will succeed Jeff Mow at Glacier, assuming the top leadership post in early July