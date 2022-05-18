Can’t Wait for Fries

8:22 a.m. A man was refusing to leave a porta potty at a construction site.
11:11 a.m. A trailer parked in someone’s driveway was blocking the sidewalk and forcing the neighborhood kids to ride their bikes in the streets to avoid it.
11:32 a.m. A man took his gun out of its holster when using the bathroom and forgot to grab it off the back of the toilet tank when he left.
1:13 p.m. Ducklings were attempting to cross the road.
4:55 p.m. A caller was concerned a sleeping man was injured and had blood on his leg, but the responding officer verified it was just a red-colored patch, and the man was napping.
5:08 p.m. A woman who tackled a man off of a scooter later told law enforcement they were not in a romantic relationship, but everything was okay.
5:12 p.m. A young boy was trying to light a box on fire with a lighter.
5:52 p.m. A man found a lamp and large knife in his yard.
9:09 p.m. Annoyed with the long line at a drive through, a man tried to speed off and hit a tree.
9:54 p.m. A disabled semi truck was blocking traffic on main street.
11:33 p.m. There was a group of “kids just being kids” by the Conrad Mansion.