Can’t Wait for Fries

8:22 a.m. A man was refusing to leave a porta potty at a construction site.

11:11 a.m. A trailer parked in someone’s driveway was blocking the sidewalk and forcing the neighborhood kids to ride their bikes in the streets to avoid it.

11:32 a.m. A man took his gun out of its holster when using the bathroom and forgot to grab it off the back of the toilet tank when he left.

1:13 p.m. Ducklings were attempting to cross the road.

4:55 p.m. A caller was concerned a sleeping man was injured and had blood on his leg, but the responding officer verified it was just a red-colored patch, and the man was napping.

5:08 p.m. A woman who tackled a man off of a scooter later told law enforcement they were not in a romantic relationship, but everything was okay.

5:12 p.m. A young boy was trying to light a box on fire with a lighter.

5:52 p.m. A man found a lamp and large knife in his yard.

9:09 p.m. Annoyed with the long line at a drive through, a man tried to speed off and hit a tree.

9:54 p.m. A disabled semi truck was blocking traffic on main street.