fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, May 13, 2022

Can’t Wait for Fries

By

8:22 a.m. A man was refusing to leave a porta potty at a construction site.  

11:11 a.m. A trailer parked in someone’s driveway was blocking the sidewalk and forcing the neighborhood kids to ride their bikes in the streets to avoid it.

11:32 a.m. A man took his gun out of its holster when using the bathroom and forgot to grab it off the back of the toilet tank when he left.

1:13 p.m. Ducklings were attempting to cross the road.  

4:55 p.m. A caller was concerned a sleeping man was injured and had blood on his leg, but the responding officer verified it was just a red-colored patch, and the man was napping.

5:08 p.m. A woman who tackled a man off of a scooter later told law enforcement they were not in a romantic relationship, but everything was okay.

5:12 p.m. A young boy was trying to light a box on fire with a lighter.   

5:52 p.m. A man found a lamp and large knife in his yard.

9:09 p.m. Annoyed with the long line at a drive through, a man tried to speed off and hit a tree.

9:54 p.m. A disabled semi truck was blocking traffic on main street.  

11:33 p.m. There was a group of “kids just being kids” by the Conrad Mansion.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.