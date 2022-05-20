Join me and elect Brian Friess for Flathead County commissioner. Brian is a sixth-generation Montanan. He owns his own business, has a master’s degree, and is a certified science teacher. His father Dr. Bob Friess was a dentist in Columbia Falls and his grandfather Dr. Bob Orser was a dentist in Kalispell.
Some of his goals as commissioner would be to:
• Facilitate healthy infrastructure and growth in the valley.
• Protect property rights, individual medical freedom, and privacy.
• Encourage wholesome education and resources.
• Support natural and civil order.
He would represent us well. Please voter for Brian Friess.
Marianne Dyon
Whitefish
