Join me and elect Brian Friess for Flathead County commissioner. Brian is a sixth-generation Montanan. He owns his own business, has a master’s degree, and is a certified science teacher. His father Dr. Bob Friess was a dentist in Columbia Falls and his grandfather Dr. Bob Orser was a dentist in Kalispell.

Some of his goals as commissioner would be to:

• Facilitate healthy infrastructure and growth in the valley.

• Protect property rights, individual medical freedom, and privacy.

• Encourage wholesome education and resources.

• Support natural and civil order.

He would represent us well. Please voter for Brian Friess.

Marianne Dyon

Whitefish