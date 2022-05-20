You Do You

2:25 a.m. Officers found a car parked on the side of the highway along Flathead Lake with the lights on inside. After finding a number for the owner’s mother, officers turned off the light, as the owner had gone camping the weekend with some friends.

7:54 a.m. Someone called 911 to talk about “being under the Congress’ magnifying glass.”

8:19 a.m. A man on his hands and knees near a grocery store was “just being his normal self.”

8:36 a.m. A dumpster behind the library was knocked over spewing trash, backpacks, clothes and “at least one bicycle” all over the alleyway.

1:11 p.m. A bale of hay was partially blocking an offramp along the bypass.

2:59 p.m. A caller wanted to report that his son had taken his vehicle on a trip to Idaho and “at sometime he lost possession of it.”

6:01 p.m. A man reported seeing a teenage girl and an older man walking down the street together and was concerned that he “did not look like her father,” but couldn’t say why.

7:39 p.m. Someone riding in a truck was shooting paintballs at other cars on the bypass

8:11 p.m. Someone reported a friend of theirs was routinely braking into the houses of other mutual friends and beating them up.