Holmquist A Master of Fiscal Responsibility 

Vote for Pam Holmquist for county commissioner. She has been a master of conservative fiscal responsibility. She has held the line on spending and has never voted to increase taxes. She supports law enforcement and last year supported a budget increase to provide funding for three new deputies. She has done an excellent job of appointing board members to various boards in Flathead County, which allows diverse opinions to have robust debate. She has done an excellent job on planning decisions, always following the law and regulations and at the same time protecting private property rights. She helped the Evergreen community get their sidewalk grant by donating her own money and supporting their grant application as a County Commissioner. As a result of her leadership, the Evergreen Community received the grant to construct sidewalks for their community.

Jeff H. Larsen

Lakeside