Time to Photosynthesize

12:01 a.m. A reportedly loud weekly party turned out not to be very loud when officers arrived to check it out.

6:47 a.m. A woman who wasn’t sure if she had an emergency told dispatch “ah, forget it,” and hung up.

10:45 a.m. A passing fire engine reported a man standing in his yard in his underwear. The man in question said he was just getting some sun since it finally seemed like winter was over.

12:58 p.m. A hurt dog was trying to recuperate at the nearby baseball field.

12:35 p.m. A newly adopted dog took an hour-long hiatus from settling into his new home.