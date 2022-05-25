Don’t Stop…

8:35 a.m. A stop sign was knocked down.

10:52 a.m. A man found a bike and wanted to know if he could take it and fix it up for kids in need as long as it wasn’t reported stolen.

11:12 a.m. Someone had questions about whether sex offenders were allowed to have Facebook accounts.

11:23 a.m. Someone was concerned that some dogs tied to a tree near the farmer’s market were getting thirsty, but dispatch thought that they would be okay as it was only 49 degrees out and cloudy.

12:19 p.m. A family was allegedly teaching their German shepherd how to attack other people at the park.

12:25 p.m. A knife was found embedded in the merry-go-round at a local playground.

1:20 p.m. Someone walked outside their house and found a big container of blueberry bushes, a rose bush and a garden chair.

1:39 p.m. A man reported that his neighbor kept telling him to come over for intercourse as part of a sacrifice to “whatever she worships.”

3:42 p.m. A wife reported her husband missing after not seeing him for more than a day after they argued over money management. He was later found at a casino after gambling all the couple’s money away.

5:25 p.m. A “kiddo” accidentally called 911 while playing with the phone.