fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, May 20, 2022

Don’t Stop…

By

8:35 a.m. A stop sign was knocked down.

10:52 a.m. A man found a bike and wanted to know if he could take it and fix it up for kids in need as long as it wasn’t reported stolen. 

11:12 a.m. Someone had questions about whether sex offenders were allowed to have Facebook accounts. 

11:23 a.m. Someone was concerned that some dogs tied to a tree near the farmer’s market were getting thirsty, but dispatch thought that they would be okay as it was only 49 degrees out and cloudy. 

12:19 p.m. A family was allegedly teaching their German shepherd how to attack other people at the park. 

12:25 p.m. A knife was found embedded in the merry-go-round at a local playground. 

1:20 p.m. Someone walked outside their house and found a big container of blueberry bushes, a rose bush and a garden chair.   

1:39 p.m. A man reported that his neighbor kept telling him to come over for intercourse as part of a sacrifice to “whatever she worships.”

3:42 p.m. A wife reported her husband missing after not seeing him for more than a day after they argued over money management. He was later found at a casino after gambling all the couple’s money away.   

5:25 p.m. A “kiddo” accidentally called 911 while playing with the phone.   

10:54 p.m. Several speeding cars were shooting paintballs at houses.  

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.