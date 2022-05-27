Podcast: Return of the Buffalo

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

In 2020, legislation to return an 18,524-acre parcel of land in the middle of the Flathead Indian Reservation to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) was signed into law. Just over a year later, the Bison Range, along with the herd of 455 buffalo, returned to tribal management after 112 years. The tribes held a three day celebration to commemorate the restoration of the land and animals to their people.

Host Micah Drew spent two days at the celebrations listening to speeches, songs and prayers offered up for the occasions, and in this episode of the podcast he shares some of what he heard. To read about the Return of the Buffalo visit the link here or pick up an issue of the Flathead Beacon on stands throughout northwest Montana.

