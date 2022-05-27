Smells Like Greenery

1:03 a.m. A youth wanted to report on their former friends who were posting photos of themselves drinking at a party on social media.

6:13 a.m. Someone trying to call a taxi dialed 911 by mistake.

8:59 a.m. Two dogs were eating a deer carcass on the side of the highway.

10:07 a.m. A large black dog was loose inside the airport.

10:30 a.m. The large dog in the airport continued to evade capture and made a break for the hangars.

1:18 p.m. A man pulled up next to a woman who was gardening and called her an “old hag” who was going to “die a lonely death.”

1:23 p.m. Someone reported the theft of a 24-pack of beer, but it turned out the person had paid for them at a different register.

2:16 p.m. A pug was exploring the concept of freedom.

4:11 p.m. The driver of a classic car made 10-12 laps around the neighborhood with the music so loud it was knocking pictures off the wall of a house.

4:16 p.m. Several cows were at large.

4:21 p.m. Some dirt bikers were interrupting a round of frisbee golf.

5:13 p.m. A woman driver stopped her truck, climbed through the shattered rear window into the bed of the pickup to grab a Bud Light, then got back in the cab and drove off.

5:48 p.m. A drone was seen flying a little too close to the airport.

6:04 p.m. Someone who accidentally dialed 911 thought dispatch was a spam caller.

6:22 p.m. A very friendly dog kept going into a yard that wasn’t his.

6:51 p.m. Someone reported an ongoing issue with their neighbors “burning greenery” and “stinking up the neighborhood.”