fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Smells Like Greenery

By

1:03 a.m. A youth wanted to report on their former friends who were posting photos of themselves drinking at a party on social media. 

6:13 a.m. Someone trying to call a taxi dialed 911 by mistake. 

8:59 a.m. Two dogs were eating a deer carcass on the side of the highway. 

10:07 a.m. A large black dog was loose inside the airport. 

10:30 a.m. The large dog in the airport continued to evade capture and made a break for the hangars. 

1:18 p.m. A man pulled up next to a woman who was gardening and called her an “old hag” who was going to “die a lonely death.”

1:23 p.m. Someone reported the theft of a 24-pack of beer, but it turned out the person had paid for them at a different register. 

2:16 p.m. A pug was exploring the concept of freedom. 

4:11 p.m. The driver of a classic car made 10-12 laps around the neighborhood with the music so loud it was knocking pictures off the wall of a house. 

4:16 p.m. Several cows were at large. 

4:21 p.m. Some dirt bikers were interrupting a round of frisbee golf.  

5:13 p.m. A woman driver stopped her truck, climbed through the shattered rear window into the bed of the pickup to grab a Bud Light, then got back in the cab and drove off. 

5:48 p.m. A drone was seen flying a little too close to the airport.  

6:04 p.m. Someone who accidentally dialed 911 thought dispatch was a spam caller. 

6:22 p.m. A very friendly dog kept going into a yard that wasn’t his. 

6:51 p.m. Someone reported an ongoing issue with their neighbors “burning greenery” and “stinking up the neighborhood.” 

10:12 p.m. A man with a punching bag on his porch had lost a lot of weight.  

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.