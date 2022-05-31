Billings Officer Wounded, Man Dead After Shooting

BILLINGS — A police officer was injured and a man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire in a Billings alley, police said Tuesday.

The driver fled a traffic stop Monday night, Lt. Matt Lennick said. Officers later located the car and the driver fired shots at an officer, hitting him in the shoulder, Lennick said.

The driver remained in his car and then shot at officers again. The officers returned fire, killing the man, Lennick said in a statement.

The driver was a resident of Billings. His name has not been released.

The injured officer’s wound was treated, the statement said.

Police Chief Rich St. John was expected to release more information at a news conference Tuesday morning.