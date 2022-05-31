The New Whac-A-Mole

2:13 a.m. A man was walking around at a suspicious time of the night.
1:26 a.m. Someone reported hearing glass break and alarms going off at the mall, but officers at the scene could find no signs of a problem.
6:25 a.m. Two gentlemen were camping in a nearby parking lot.
6:52 a.m. The town of Phillipsburg was in danger of having a water shortage.
8:13 a.m. First, mail kept going missing, then the mailbox disappeared.
8:16 a.m. Someone was filming a TV series in Whitefish.
9:18 a.m. A car in the middle of the street was stuck in park.
11:25 a.m. There were concerns about ongoing cannon fire in the neighborhood.
1:15 p.m. A pile of mail for various names and addresses, along with a sheathed 10-inch long knife was found in the road.
2:39 p.m. A child reported missing for more than two hours had just been overlooked in the house.
3:01 p.m. A woman wanted officers to force AT&T to unlock her phone.
4:08 p.m. Someone bought something expensive on eBay only to have an out-of-state law enforcement agent call to tell them it was stolen merchandise.
5:57 p.m. A neighbor was shooting gophers off his deck.
11:08 p.m. Someone was concerned that kids were either vandalizing a nearby cemetery or going there to do drugs.