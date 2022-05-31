The New Whac-A-Mole

2:13 a.m. A man was walking around at a suspicious time of the night.

1:26 a.m. Someone reported hearing glass break and alarms going off at the mall, but officers at the scene could find no signs of a problem.

6:25 a.m. Two gentlemen were camping in a nearby parking lot.

6:52 a.m. The town of Phillipsburg was in danger of having a water shortage.

8:13 a.m. First, mail kept going missing, then the mailbox disappeared.

8:16 a.m. Someone was filming a TV series in Whitefish.

9:18 a.m. A car in the middle of the street was stuck in park.

11:25 a.m. There were concerns about ongoing cannon fire in the neighborhood.

1:15 p.m. A pile of mail for various names and addresses, along with a sheathed 10-inch long knife was found in the road.

2:39 p.m. A child reported missing for more than two hours had just been overlooked in the house.

3:01 p.m. A woman wanted officers to force AT&T to unlock her phone.

4:08 p.m. Someone bought something expensive on eBay only to have an out-of-state law enforcement agent call to tell them it was stolen merchandise.

5:57 p.m. A neighbor was shooting gophers off his deck.