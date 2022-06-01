Authorities Investigating Homicide in Eureka

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead south of Eureka on Tuesday evening, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release that offered few details surrounding the homicide investigation.

Following a report of a deceased male on Thirsty Lake Road on May 31 at 6:24 p.m., LCSO deputies and detectives arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and authorities processed the scene, according to the release.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.