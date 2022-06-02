Dump and Dash

12:24 a.m. A mountain lion ran by someone’s camper while they were sitting outside of it.

8:01 a.m. A friend who told a recently relocating family they could crash at the friend’s house was rescinding the offer.

8:09 a.m. Someone in distress called 911, accused them of causing the stress, and then said they needed help “but not from anyone in this state.”

11:11 a.m. A 62-year-old man yelled “f*** you” when he was put outside to sober up.

11:15 a.m. Someone dumped waste at the dump without paying the dump for the privilege.

11:22 a.m. At least five to six cows were awfully close to the highway.

1:59 p.m. A person called 911 to say that the police officers currently with him were trying to “unofficially” arrest him and he wanted new ones.

2:02 p.m. A dog killed its owner’s brother’s chickens and he was upset about it.

2:27 p.m. A man who lost his job for drinking decided to try to cope with it by drinking more.

2:45 p.m. Two cows were loose on a property that they weren’t supposed to be on.

4:06 p.m. Someone stole money out of a casino’s tip jar.

4:31 p.m. Someone reported a “crazy dog” in the area, then while still on the phone with dispatch stated: “If I had a gun that dog would be dead.”

4:39 p.m. A woman called to complain about crimes against humanity.

5:10 p.m. A caller wanted to know if it was legal to drive a golf cart from his home to the golf course.

5:20 p.m. A youth refused to get in the car to go to his soccer game.

8:20 p.m. A man called to report that his neighbor gave him “crap all the time” for using their shared bathroom.