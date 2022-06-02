fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Dump and Dash

By

12:24 a.m. A mountain lion ran by someone’s camper while they were sitting outside of it. 

8:01 a.m. A friend who told a recently relocating family they could crash at the friend’s house was rescinding the offer. 

8:09 a.m. Someone in distress called 911, accused them of causing the stress, and then said they needed help “but not from anyone in this state.”

11:11 a.m. A 62-year-old man yelled “f*** you” when he was put outside to sober up.

11:15 a.m. Someone dumped waste at the dump without paying the dump for the privilege. 

11:22 a.m. At least five to six cows were awfully close to the highway. 

1:59 p.m.  A person called 911 to say that the police officers currently with him were trying to “unofficially” arrest him and he wanted new ones. 

2:02 p.m. A dog killed its owner’s brother’s chickens and he was upset about it.  

2:27 p.m. A man who lost his job for drinking decided to try to cope with it by drinking more. 

2:45 p.m. Two cows were loose on a property that they weren’t supposed to be on. 

4:06 p.m. Someone stole money out of a casino’s tip jar.  

4:31 p.m. Someone reported a “crazy dog” in the area, then while still on the phone with dispatch stated: “If I had a gun that dog would be dead.” 

4:39 p.m. A woman called to complain about crimes against humanity.  

5:10 p.m. A caller wanted to know if it was legal to drive a golf cart from his home to the golf course. 

5:20 p.m. A youth refused to get in the car to go to his soccer game. 

8:20 p.m. A man called to report that his neighbor gave him “crap all the time” for using their shared bathroom.

8:29 p.m. A person asked about the legality of shooting a dog that killed the neighbor’s chickens. 

