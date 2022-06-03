Podcast: Twinterns Part 1 — with photojournalist Sarah Mosquera

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

It’s the first week of June which means summer is fast approaching, and to steal a phrase from Flathead Beacon managing editor Tristan Scott, :The best sign in the Zodiac is alighting on the horizon… Internicus.”

This summer, the Beacon’s editorial team will be welcoming Twinterns, with both a print and a photojournalist set to join us in the newsroom.

Thursday was day one for our photojournalist intern, Sarah Mosquera, and she spent it up the North Fork with Tristan shooting a Bear Aware workshop, followed by photo editing boot camp with media director Hunter D’antuono before being whisked up to the podcast studio to talk about the journey she took to discovering her passion for photography and storytelling.

To learn more about Sarah and see some of her previous work view her story in Byline Magazine, “Welcoming Them Home,” her recent work in the Montana Free Press, “A Bison Range Homecoming,” and follow her on Instagram.

