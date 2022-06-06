Woman Missing After Rafting Accident in South-central Montana

COLUMBUS – A search has been suspended for a 44-year-old woman who is missing after a weekend rafting accident on the Stillwater River in south-central Montana, Stillwater County officials said Monday.

Dispatchers received a call reporting an overturned raft on the Stillwater River south of Columbus just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Two adults and a child were rescued. They were not injured, said Undersheriff Randy E. Smith.

The search for the missing woman via boat, drone, helicopter and by emergency services was unsuccessful Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. The woman’s body is believed to have traveled into the Yellowstone River, Smith said.

The search was suspended at mid-day Monday due to weather and river conditions.

“The river’s not even safe for us to be on right now,” Smith said. The Stillwater River is also running high due to spring runoff and recent heavy rains.