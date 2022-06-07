2022 Primary Election: Voter Guide

Ballots for the primary election are due by 8 p.m. today, June 7, which means voters with absentee ballots must hand-deliver them to their designated polling place, the Flathead County Election Department or one of two drive-through drop-off locations, located in the election office alley or at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on North Meridian in Kalispell.

For voters who did not receive an absentee ballot, in-person polling places are open throughout the Flathead Valley between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at: the Flathead County Fairgrounds-Trade Center in Kalispell; Lakeside QRU/Ambulance in Lakeside; Bad Rock Fire Hall in Columbia Falls; Smith Valley Fire Hall in Kalispell; Whitefish Community Center; Columbia Falls High School; Martin City Fire-Lietz Hall; Marion Fire and Auxiliary; Bigfork Library Building; Swan River School; First Baptist Church in Whitefish; and the Whitefish Armory.

The final opportunity to register to vote was Monday, June 6, as same-day registration is no longer allowed under state law following new legislation enacted last session.

As of June 6, there were 77,378 registered voters in Flathead County and 45,336 absentee ballots were sent out, with 17,288 returned.

For more information, visit the Flathead County Election Department website at flathead.mt.gov/election/

Who’s Running?

Flathead County Courthouse on Main Street in Kalispell pictured May 4, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

County at a Crossroads

Powerlines. Beacon File Photo

Six Candidates Pack Race for Public Service Commission

The Western Montana Republican Congressional Debate featuring primary race candidates at Flathead Valley Community College on April 19, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Congressional GOP Candidates Take Aim at Zinke

Democratic primary candidates Tom Winter, Monica Tranel, and Cora Neumann for the western Montana U.S. House district seat speak at a Flathead Democrats forum at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell on April 18, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Democratic Congressional Hopefuls Converge on Kalispell

The Montana State Capitol building in Helena. Beacon file photo

Senate District 4: Primary Features Republican Contest Between Fuller, Huestis

Senate District 5 candidates Rob Tracy, left, and Mark Noland.

Senate District 5: Four-term Rep. Mark Noland Faces Former Bigfork Schools Transportation Director Rob Tracy

The state Capitol rotunda. Beacon File Photo

House District 3: Incumbent to Face Self-Styled ‘Moderate’ Challenger

Whitefish on Sept. 24, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

House District 5: Two Republicans Square Off in Whitefish Primary

I Voted stickers next to a voter drop-off box at the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

House District 7: Primary Features Republican Contest Between Sprunger, Ingram

A voter drops a ballot into a collection box at the Flathead County Elections Department on Oct. 22, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

House District 8: South Kalispell’s Four-way Republican Primary

Voters at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Beacon File Photo

House District 9: Newcomers Vie to Represent Evergreen, North Kalispell

Supporters wave campaign signs and flags outside the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

House District 11: Three Republicans Seek Seat Vacated by Rep. Derek Skees