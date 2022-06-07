fbpx
Elections

2022 Primary Election: Voter Guide

Registered voters must drop off absentee ballots in person at the Flathead County Election Department or a designated polling place

By Beacon Staff
Illustration by Steve Larson | Flathead Beacon

Ballots for the primary election are due by 8 p.m. today, June 7, which means voters with absentee ballots must hand-deliver them to their designated polling place, the Flathead County Election Department or one of two drive-through drop-off locations, located in the election office alley or at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on North Meridian in Kalispell.

For voters who did not receive an absentee ballot, in-person polling places are open throughout the Flathead Valley between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at: the Flathead County Fairgrounds-Trade Center in Kalispell; Lakeside QRU/Ambulance in Lakeside; Bad Rock Fire Hall in Columbia Falls; Smith Valley Fire Hall in Kalispell; Whitefish Community Center; Columbia Falls High School; Martin City Fire-Lietz Hall; Marion Fire and Auxiliary; Bigfork Library Building; Swan River School; First Baptist Church in Whitefish; and the Whitefish Armory.

The final opportunity to register to vote was Monday, June 6, as same-day registration is no longer allowed under state law following new legislation enacted last session.

As of June 6, there were 77,378 registered voters in Flathead County and 45,336 absentee ballots were sent out, with 17,288 returned.

For more information, visit the Flathead County Election Department website at flathead.mt.gov/election/

Who’s Running?

Flathead County Courthouse on Main Street in Kalispell pictured May 4, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

County at a Crossroads

With no general election challenger, four Republican candidates square off in a primary for a seat as the highest elected official in Flathead County

______________________________________________________________

Powerlines. Beacon File Photo

Six Candidates Pack Race for Public Service Commission

The open seat for PSC’s District 5, which includes Flathead County, has prompted bids by four local candidates as the race heads for a June 7 primary election

______________________________________________________________

The Western Montana Republican Congressional Debate featuring primary race candidates at Flathead Valley Community College on April 19, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Congressional GOP Candidates Take Aim at Zinke

As Montana gains back a congressional district, four conservative candidates took advantage of the frontrunner’s absence at a recent debate in Kalispell to shore up their far-right platforms

______________________________________________________________

Democratic primary candidates Tom Winter, Monica Tranel, and Cora Neumann for the western Montana U.S. House district seat speak at a Flathead Democrats forum at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell on April 18, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Democratic Congressional Hopefuls Converge on Kalispell

Higher wages, affordable housing emerge as prominent campaign planks of three candidates vying for party nod to represent Montana’s western congressional district

______________________________________________________________

The Montana State Capitol building in Helena. Beacon file photo

Senate District 4: Primary Features Republican Contest Between Fuller, Huestis

Veteran lawmaker John Fuller faces Lee Huestis, who both seek to replace termed-out Sen. Mark Blasdel

______________________________________________________________

Senate District 5 candidates Rob Tracy, left, and Mark Noland.

Senate District 5: Four-term Rep. Mark Noland Faces Former Bigfork Schools Transportation Director Rob Tracy

With no Democrats in the race, the winner of the GOP primary race will represent a district that includes Bigfork, Evergreen and Creston in the Montana Legislature

______________________________________________________________

The state Capitol rotunda. Beacon File Photo

House District 3: Incumbent to Face Self-Styled ‘Moderate’ Challenger

Republican voters to choose between incumbent Braxton Mitchell and challenger Lorena Wood

______________________________________________________________

Whitefish on Sept. 24, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

House District 5: Two Republicans Square Off in Whitefish Primary

The winner of the GOP primary will face incumbent Democrat Dave Fern in the general election this fall

______________________________________________________________

I Voted stickers next to a voter drop-off box at the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

House District 7: Primary Features Republican Contest Between Sprunger, Ingram

Courtenay Sprunger faces Dave Ingram to replace termed-out Rep. Frank Garner in central Kalispell’s legislative district

______________________________________________________________

A voter drops a ballot into a collection box at the Flathead County Elections Department on Oct. 22, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

House District 8: South Kalispell’s Four-way Republican Primary

A former one-term legislator takes on three political newcomers in a crowded race for an open seat that mirrors statewide trends in the GOP

______________________________________________________________

Voters at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Beacon File Photo

House District 9: Newcomers Vie to Represent Evergreen, North Kalispell

With no Democrats in the race, the winner of the GOP primary will join the Montana Legislature in 2023

______________________________________________________________

Supporters wave campaign signs and flags outside the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

House District 11: Three Republicans Seek Seat Vacated by Rep. Derek Skees

There are no Democrats running for the House District 11 seat, which will be decided by the primary election June 7

