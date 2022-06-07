2022 Primary Election: Voter Guide

Ballots for the primary election are due by 8 p.m. today, June 7, which means voters with absentee ballots must hand-deliver them to their designated polling place, the Flathead County Election Department or one of two drive-through drop-off locations, located in the election office alley or at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on North Meridian in Kalispell.
For voters who did not receive an absentee ballot, in-person polling places are open throughout the Flathead Valley between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at: the Flathead County Fairgrounds-Trade Center in Kalispell; Lakeside QRU/Ambulance in Lakeside; Bad Rock Fire Hall in Columbia Falls; Smith Valley Fire Hall in Kalispell; Whitefish Community Center; Columbia Falls High School; Martin City Fire-Lietz Hall; Marion Fire and Auxiliary; Bigfork Library Building; Swan River School; First Baptist Church in Whitefish; and the Whitefish Armory.
The final opportunity to register to vote was Monday, June 6, as same-day registration is no longer allowed under state law following new legislation enacted last session.
As of June 6, there were 77,378 registered voters in Flathead County and 45,336 absentee ballots were sent out, with 17,288 returned.
For more information, visit the Flathead County Election Department website at flathead.mt.gov/election/
