Market Trends: Flathead County Homes by Listing Status

Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $899,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart).
I charted the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (gold) and expired (red), from January 2019 through May 2022. The print version has space for one chart, so I chose the $500-599k chart. The online version has an additional rotating GIF, with each of the sequential price ranges charted.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
