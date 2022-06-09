Montana Woman’s Body Recovered After Rafting Accident

COLUMBUS – Searchers have recovered the body of a woman who went missing after a weekend rafting accident in south-central Montana, Stillwater County officials said Thursday.

The body of Julie Capdeville Freeman, 44, of Laurel, was recovered Wednesday from the Yellowstone River, Undersheriff Randy Smith said. An autopsy was planned Thursday.

Freeman was rafting with four others on the Stillwater River south of Columbus on Sunday afternoon when their raft overturned. Three adults and a child were rescued uninjured, Smith said.

At the time, officials believed Freeman’s body had been swept in to the Yellowstone River. The rivers were running high due to spring runoff and recent rains.